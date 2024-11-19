November 19, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Walmart Shopper Said Workers Are Now Scanning Receipts As Customers Leave Stores

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess we’re not operating on the Honor System anymore, are we…?

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers that employees at some Walmart stores are scanning receipts as customers leave the store.

Hmmm…

In the video, a Walmart employee told the TikTokker that workers in some stores are scanning customer receipts to test out of a new system.

She said, “It just shows that your receipt is from the last four hours, that it’s from this store, and the items in that receipt.”

The worker said that some customers were using fake receipts to try to steal items from Walmart stores.

She told the TikTokker, “We scan each receipt and then we, like her, just look for the biggest items.”

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker isn’t on board with this idea.

And one individual shared their thoughts.

Predictably, not everyone is cool with this…

The Sifter