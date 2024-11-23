November 23, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Washing Machine Owner Showed How Dirty Hers Was When She Decided to Clean It

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s important to deep clean a new house or apartment when you move in…because you never know what you might find…

A woman posted two videos on TikTok and showed viewers how dirty the washing machine was in her apartment before she cleaned it.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Moved into a new apartment so let’s clean the washer.”

After she got a look at the interior of the washing machine, she wrote in another text overlay, “I literally gasped.”

The woman then got to work cleaning the interior of the machine with spray, Pine-Sol, and a brush.

Check out her first video.

Go to part two to see the monstrosity that lies in that thing🤢

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video that showed more of her cleaning process.

Take a look!

So glad i didnt use it before i cleaned it! If anyone knows that that stuff is please tell me😭

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer offered a tip.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Those things get pretty dirty!

Categories: STORIES
