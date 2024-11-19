When She Found Out Her Sister Was Dating A Real Creep, She Sent Her Teenager To Vandalize His Car

Vandalism is never the answer!

Peanut Butter Bandits. “This happened a few years ago and involves my then teenage son and my sister’s former boyfriend. Backstory- When I was in high school, a year above me was this guy Dan. Dan dated a girl who is still one of my best friends. We all lived in a very rural American religious town. Dan was a jock and from a “good” family.

This guy was actually a creep.

Dan and my friend dated for a few years and she ended up pregnant at 16. Dan and his family made her life hell because she would not get an abortion. Dan also liked to beat my friend and generally terrorize her. This was known by everyone, including my sister, but because he was a “good” boy from a “good” family nothing was done. = Needless to say, Dan is one of the few people I actually can’t stand in this life for what he put my friend and her kids through. Cut to 2022 and 2023, some 20+ years since high school. My sister is dating Dan. My sister has a knack or habit of dating the most toxic men she can find because they are exciting and she can “change” them. Dan claims he has changed his ways.

Jeez…

This is despite 3 ex-wives having ROs on him for his wife beating ways. And he is a deadbeat father. Dearest sister cannot bring herself to tell me she is dating Dan. She knows my strong dislike of him. So, I find out from other people in our hometown about her dating with Dan. My youngest and I ended up stuck in my hometown due to a winter storm when we were on an ill advised road trip to see his favorite rapper. We arrived at my parents house and I saw Dan’s car at my sister’s house (she lives across the street from our childhood home). I am not amused but promise I will not make it an ordeal. However, my mom is feeding me wine after being on black ice roads for 5 hours. I offhandedly in the wine infused brain say I think I should go remove his valve stems. My darling Dad threatens to duct tape me to their couch.

However, my father disappears into the kitchen with my strong willed son. My son then leaves through the front door and says nothing to me. My dad settles into his chair and begins scrolling on his iPad.

What was he up to…?

I ask him where my son vanished to and what he was doing. He replies he is just deleting the video evidence from his Blink cameras. I ask what evidence and get the reply of “Don’t Worry About It.” Ten minutes later my dear darling son comes back in with an empty 40 ounce jar of peanut butter. Dan’s car has now been painted with the jar of PB. The PB may have had phallic symbols drawn into the legume goodness.

It’s a real whodunit!

It has been over 18 months and Dan still has a list of suspects in our hometown that painted his car because of his many enemies. However, that list of suspects does not include my son or I or my dad. How do I know this? Over a dozen volunteer firefighters in my hometown have all copped to being the peanut butter bandit and the sheriff isn’t willing to pursue it and risk alienating the whole fire department.”

That’s a lot of peanut butter!

Well worth it, though.

