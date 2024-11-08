Wife Bakes Husband A Banana Cake For His Birthday But He Claims He Doesn’t Like It Anymore, So She Says She’ll Never Bake For Him Again

This woman tried to make her husband’s birthday special by baking a two-layer banana cake with vegan frosting and toffee sauce, knowing how much he used to enjoy it.

But when he publicly dismissed her effort, claiming he didn’t like banana cake anymore, it left her feeling hurt and unappreciated.

Especially since she regularly buys him banana cakes from the bakery.

Read on for the not so sweet tale.

AITA I told him I would never again bake him something My husband is lactose intolerant but he likes banana cake. For his birthday, I baked a two layer banana cake and made the recipe of a vegan frosting and a vegan toffee sauce that was really good! When we were going to sing the usual Happy Birthday song, he stood up and was walking over the cake table. I was saying that I had baked a banana cake for him with vegan frosting and sauce. His answer, in front of everyone, was that he didn’t know why I had baked him some cake if I already knew he didn’t like them. He says he has not eaten in so many years that he doesn’t even like it anymore.

I felt hurt and didn’t say a thing there. I thought that he would appreciate me baking a cake for his birthday because that’s what his mom used to do when he was a kid and he always makes a comment about me not baking the kids’ cakes. Every time I go to the local bakery, I get him a banana cake and he eats it and says how much he likes it. The rest of the celebration, I was trying to act normal, but he noticed and when everyone left, he asked if I was ok.

I said I was never going to bake him something. His answer was, thank you and that I was being unfair with him because I should have already know. Worst of all of this was that, my birthday is the same day as his. So I baked another cake for me because I wanted a chocolate cake, but this is just venting. AITA Reddit?

It’s tough to feel like your heartfelt gestures are being thrown back in your face, especially when it was meant to evoke warm memories.

