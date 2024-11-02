‘Y’all are not prepared for what I’m about to show you.’ – Washing Machine Owner Issued A Warning After She Found Mold In Her Home Device

Oh, great, another thing to worry about…

A woman named Brittney posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a warning about a place they should check for mold: washing machines in their homes.

Brittney told viewers, “I’m freaking out. I knew there was mold in my laundry room. I could smell it. I kept telling my husband. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s in the washer machine.’ I have a nose for mold. If you want to hire me, I will come to your house and I will find it. I can smell that ****.”

She said her husband checked the washing machine for mold and added, “Y’all are not prepared for what I’m about to show you.”

The video showed Brittney’s washing machine disassembled and, you guessed it, there was a whole lotta mold in there!

She told viewers, “At this point everywhere I go, I do not claim that, I do not want it, but anyways check your washing machine because it probably has mold in it.”

Yuck!

That doesn’t sound good…

