November 1, 2024 at 8:49 pm

‘Y’all are not prepared for what I’m about to show you.’ – Washing Machine Owner Issued A Warning After She Found Mold In Her Home Device

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@brittney_necole

Oh, great, another thing to worry about…

A woman named Brittney posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a warning about a place they should check for mold: washing machines in their homes.

Source: TikTok

Brittney told viewers, “I’m freaking out. I knew there was mold in my laundry room. I could smell it. I kept telling my husband. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s in the washer machine.’ I have a nose for mold. If you want to hire me, I will come to your house and I will find it. I can smell that ****.”

She said her husband checked the washing machine for mold and added, “Y’all are not prepared for what I’m about to show you.”

Source: TikTok

The video showed Brittney’s washing machine disassembled and, you guessed it, there was a whole lotta mold in there!

She told viewers, “At this point everywhere I go, I do not claim that, I do not want it, but anyways check your washing machine because it probably has mold in it.”

Yuck!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@brittney_necole

Nothing beats living in mold and washing your clothes in mold 😄 Im fine … #fy #fyi #noway #greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound – Brittney Necole ✨

Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual shared how they do it.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

That doesn’t sound good…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter