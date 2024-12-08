‘80% of receipts contain toxic BPA.’ – Doctor Says You Shouldn’t Touch Paper Receipts And Instead Opt For Email Receipts

I don’t like the sound of this!

A doctor named Tania posted a video and warned people against handling paper receipts.

She said, “Most receipts use thermal paper containing bisphenols or BPA, and they are easily absorbed into the bloodstream.”

Tania added, “These chemicals are toxic, and a study showed 80% of receipts contain toxic BPA.”

Tania continued, “What do these chemicals do to your body? They’re the famous hormone disruptors, which could impact fertility, hormone balance, and increased risk of certain cancers.”

She ended her video by saying, “Now, I don’t want to be an alarmist here, but just opt for an email receipt.”

We aren’t allowed to do anything anymore…

