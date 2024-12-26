A Customer Put Crayola On Blast For False Advertising About Its Colored Pencils. – ‘I can barely hold on to this thing.’

It seems that false advertising is alive and well, friends!

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against Crayola because she wasn’t too happy with her purchase.

Emily wasn’t too happy about what she found after she opened her newly-purchased 64 pack of colored pencils from Crayola…

Because they looked like miniature versions of the real thing!

Emily said, “What the hell is that? A crime.”

In the video’s caption, Emily wrote, “@Crayola Seriously what are THESEE im like fuming these are golf pencils why did you not mention that on the box??? I 10000% would have bought anything else.”

Ouch…

Here’s the video.

Emily posted a follow-up video and said that she thinks this all boils down to shrinkflation.

She sounded off about her purchase and said, “I can barely hold on to this thing.”

Check out what else she had to say about this…

She was pretty fired up about it!

