A Former Corporate Chef Explained Why Your Breakfast At McDonald’s Is Probably Served Cold

No one likes a cold breakfast…and that’s a fact, Jack!

So why are so many folks getting frigid breakfast food from McDonald’s these days?

A former McDonald’s corporate chef named Mike took to TikTok to explain what’s going on.

Mike said, “I’m a former McDonald’s corporate chef, and one of the restaurant crew in a location reached out to me to let me know that there’s some new kind of contraption that that they have been using to serve breakfast supposedly faster.”

He added that a new warmer at McDonald’s restaurants might be the problem and added, “Now, a lot of you know that in a McDonald’s, they use a UHC, the universal holding cabinet, so they will make a bunch of food, load the cabinet, and they build the sandwiches when you order them. If you’re lucky, you might have to wait but they’re making fresh things. But usually, it’s held in some kind of cabinet before you order it.”

Mike continued, “He is telling me that there is now another contraption that holds food even longer; that what they do before peak hours is they fill this cabinet with a bunch of cooked items: your eggs, your sausage, all the breakfast burritos or whatever, those kinds of things: and then they use that food to put in the UHC to then build it before you order it. Meaning things are being held a lot longer than they used to.”

He said to viewers, “Have you noticed the drop-off in quality of breakfast? Are the things that you are getting, are they colder than they were before? That might be a culprit. Let me know if you work in a McDonald’s with one of these things. Let me know your experience with it, and let me know if your McDonald’s breakfast has been colder recently.”

Hmmm…

Take a look at his video.

Check out what TikTokkers said about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And one TikTok user chimed in.

This guy knows what he’s talking about.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!