December 10, 2024 at 8:47 am

A Former Dental Assistant Said Sipping On Iced Coffee All Day Is Bad For Your Teeth. – ‘This is your sign to just chug it!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@life.of.les

As a coffee lover, I don’t like the sound of this!

A former dental assistant named Lesley posted a video on TikTok and warned folks against sipping coffee throughout the day.

Source: TikTok

Lesley said, “You guys know it’s not actually healthy at all whatsoever to sip on your coffee all day long?”

She added, “That’s how you guys get cavities. Most people would think that because they’re drinking out of a straw, and they’re constantly sipping on it, it’s better.”

Source: TikTok

Lesley continued, “If you’re sipping on it all day long, that’s how you get cavities because you have sugar in your mouth all day long.”

In the caption, she wrote, “This is your sign to just chug it! Don’t have small sips all day!”

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@life.of.les

This is your sign to just chug it! Dont have small sips all day! #dunkin #dunkincoffee #fyp #fypage #fypシ゚viral #chicago

♬ original sound – lesley maya

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person nailed it.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

No more sipping!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter