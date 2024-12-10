A Former Dental Assistant Said Sipping On Iced Coffee All Day Is Bad For Your Teeth. – ‘This is your sign to just chug it!’

As a coffee lover, I don’t like the sound of this!

A former dental assistant named Lesley posted a video on TikTok and warned folks against sipping coffee throughout the day.

Lesley said, “You guys know it’s not actually healthy at all whatsoever to sip on your coffee all day long?”

She added, “That’s how you guys get cavities. Most people would think that because they’re drinking out of a straw, and they’re constantly sipping on it, it’s better.”

Lesley continued, “If you’re sipping on it all day long, that’s how you get cavities because you have sugar in your mouth all day long.”

In the caption, she wrote, “This is your sign to just chug it! Don’t have small sips all day!”

Let’s take a look at the video.

No more sipping!