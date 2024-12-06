A Former McDonald’s Chef Talked About What Happened To The Chain’s All-Day Breakfast. – ‘McDonald’s doesn’t want to give you what you want.’

There’s no doubt about it, people love McDonald’s breakfast.

So why doesn’t the fast food chain still serve breakfast all day?

That question was tackled by a former Mickey D’s corporate chef on TikTok.

Mike told viewers, “There was all-day breakfast for a while, but then they realized that the training, the amount of crew that they would have needed was way too difficult. You needed too many people.”

He continued, “The fries and the hash browns are fried in the same fryer. The gold standard, there is a different temperature for the oil,” meaning it wasn’t a good idea to cook both in the same oil.

Mike continued, “The amount of fries, you would have less real estate because you also need to put hash browns in there.”

He added, “McDonald’s doesn’t want to give you what you want. They want to make everything as operationally easy as possible, knowing that you would still go there anyway.”

Bummer!

