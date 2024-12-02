A Guest Arrives At An Off-the-Grid Lodge Expecting Wi-Fi And DVDs, But Then Utters A Ridiculous Complaint About Their Kids

Some places are designed to help you unplug and reconnect with nature—but not everyone reads the fine print.

So, what would you do if a guest at your off-the-grid lodge showed up furious about the lack of modern conveniences?

Would you try to accommodate them? Or would you let them deal with it on their own?

In the following story, a lodge worker recounts the moment a guest’s outrage peaked with a single jaw-dropping sentence. Here’s what happened.

“You expect me to what?”, the guest sputters, indignant and in utter disbelief. When this happened we were at the end of the road in a national park. No wifi. No cell service. Not even any AM radio. No TV in the room. Our lone amenity is our location. We advertise the fact we have no amenities on our website. “Enjoy an unplugged experience free from modern distractions!” type of place. So this guest comes up, furious about the lack of Wi-Fi. They were expecting DVDs to borrow from the front desk, but there wasn’t even a TV in the room. How are they supposed to entertain themselves and their children, blah, blah?

Here’s where things go downhill quickly.

I helpfully pointed out that our gift shop has playing cards and board games. Their response is, and I am quoting verbatim: “You expect me to spend time with my children?” I’ve never seen somebody voice so much horror and disgust into such a compact sentence.

Wow! It’s one thing to think it, but to actually tell someone is outrageous.

Those poor children. This person needs to realize that compared to an entire life, they only have to be parents for a short time. It’ll be over before they know it, and then they may regret thinking this way.

