A Hertz Customer Thought He Had Unlimited Miles, But The Company Tried To Charge Him $10,000 After He Drove 25,000 Miles

Well, this sure doesn’t sound good…

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed what happened after his agreement with Hertz about a rental car didn’t go as planned.

The man was under the impression that his rental agreement called for unlimited miles to be put on the car. He put 25,000 miles on the car in a month and he was charged $10,000 by Hertz.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Hertz rental car manager calls cops on customer for proving him wrong.”

The man recorded his conversation with the Hertz worker and said to him, “That’s not even allowed. I never signed.”

The Hertz worker responded, “You show me where it says I can’t charge you.”

The TikTokker pointed out his contract and said, “It literally says I won’t get charged anything. It says miles allowed: free miles it literally says to refer to this if there’s anything extra. I never signed anything saying I could only go 100 miles a day. Or anything like that or I would have to pay more.”

The worker replied, “You never signed anything that said that. But you also never signed anything saying we allowed you to drive 25,000 miles.”

The two men argued over what “unlimited” meant in this case and the worker finally told him, “You can leave or I will have you arrested. It’s your choice.”

The TikTokker decided it was time to leave.

Another text overlay on the video reads, “The papers both clearly stated it was unlimited free miles without any price for extra miles.”

The caption to his video reads, “Unlimited means a reasonable amount?”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And one TikTokker chimed in.

We don’t even know what to say about this one…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.