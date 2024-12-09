A Law Student’s Landlord Refused To Return Their Security Deposit, So They Used Tenant Law To Force Him To Pay Up

Dealing with a difficult landlord is never fun, especially when they think they can do the bare minimum and push tenants around.

So, what would you do if your landlord refused to return your security deposit, thinking you wouldn’t fight back? Would you just forget about the money? Or would you make sure you got every dime?

In the following story, a law student uses their knowledge of tenant rights to turn the tables on a lazy landlord. Here’s what happened.

Sue me. I moved to DC to do the last semester of my law schooling at Georgetown. I jumped into an apartment with 2 other people but never met the landlord. The people liked me and said I could move in, but they said the landlord had a review process that could take a few weeks (because he’s lazy and/or slow). They also mentioned he was a huge jerk, never fixed anything, hadn’t so much as mowed the grass in years, and hadn’t paid the light bill in the lobby for months so we had no porch lights. Whatever, I thought, I needed a place. I asked them if they cared if I moved in that day, though, and they were fine with it. I knew enough landlord-tenant law in DC to know that the tenant basically always wins, so long as they are paying and not destroying the property. We used to call it the “******* on the walls” rules. So, I moved in and just skipped the interview. I sent my first check to the landlord right away (a deposit), followed immediately by a month’s rent. He deposited them as soon as he got them.

Everything was great until it was time to move out.

A week later or so he raises **** about me moving in without an interview, and threatens to kick me out. I kindly pointed out that he had accepted my deposit and rent payment, and therefore I was officially a tenant. If he wanted to kick me out, he would have to start the process in court (which is expensive and takes forever). He huffed and left me alone. I quietly paid my rent for months and months. But, alas, all good things come to an end, and I had to move out eventually. I emailed the landlord 2 months, then 1 month in advance of leaving. I let him know that he should come inspect the property to make sure I had not caused any damage that would require my deposit, and that if not, I would like it back. I never heard from him. The time eventually came that I was done living there, and moving out. I had everything packed and was ready to leave, then notified the landlord that I would like my deposit back. He said if I wanted it back, I could “start the process in court.”

The landlord had no idea how the law actually worked.

I smiled. I already knew that was coming. Turns out, Mr. Landlord, those emails I sent you happen to correspond with the exact days and times that I am required to give you in order to get my security deposit back. Oh, by the way, that request to come inspect the premises that you never replied to was also part of the process, and by not coming, you have officially waived your inspection as of today (45 days later or something). Also, I happen to have already filled out the small claim for the return of a security deposit. Here’s your copy. I’m electronically filing this with the court today. Good luck! About 10 days later, I got a check in the mail.

