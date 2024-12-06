A Meddling Property Manager Pushed Her Tenants Too Far, So A Community Of Renters United To Dismantle Her Power

Low-income housing organizations are meant to provide stability for their tenants, but sometimes chaos comes from the top down.

This cruel property manager cared more about her own personal vendettas than actually doing any managing.

So one fed-up tenant's determination to challenge an unjust system led to an unexpected role reversal.

Be an awful landlord I’ll become your bosses boss I live in a low-income apartment complex that is part of a housing organization which owns over 500 units in over 20 complexes (and counting) in my area. The property managers have been running wild since covid.

One property manager runs a particularly loose ship.

The manager of that department is related to 3 of her direct employees and an awful, miserable person with serious control issues. She likes to meddle in tenants’ personal lives and when she doesn’t get what she wants, she will threaten eviction.

Somehow or another, they set their eyes on one tenant, making their life miserable.

I’m not entirely sure what I did to get on their bad side, but property manager boss, who I will refer to as butt face, has had issues with me for a couple of years. About a year and a half ago, I walked out of my apartment to find a tow notice on my car. After doing a little research, I found out that the apartment complex was illegally towing vehicles by not giving proper notice.

With the help of some connections, the car was recovered, but the battle was far from over.

I reached out to a friend in tears and she reached out to some local city officials. Luckily, I was able to save my car from being towed, but this just infuriated butt face more. She then made it her goal to invade my personal life for her weird jollies.

They decided they wouldn't take this mistreatment any longer and banded together with their community.

So I got together with some other tenants and officially starting taking steps to begin a tenant union.

But then came an unexpected tragedy.

About 4 months into my efforts, I found out that I had very early stage cancer that was able to be treated with surgery. I also had a very traumatic event happened in my home that required biohazard cleanup. Because of these events, I had to step back from organizing tenants. I have been told by a former employee that the property manager was happy that I was incapable of continuing my organizing efforts because of my health issues.

Luckily, another renter picked up the torch and continued on with their mission.

After I stepped down, someone else took on a leadership role and they were able to get community members to come together and start a coup. We rolled into the annual meeting where board elections are held 30 deep.

In the end, their hard work paid off!

We were able to get myself and a few other tenants elected to the board that night. The board is the organization’s director’s boss. I am now butt face’s boss’s boss! I just sent off an email to the director chair and co-chair detailing how butt face is committing fraud.

This is some poetic justice, to say the least.

Oh to have seen the look on this property manager's face!

The success of this story should encourage more people to join unions like this!

Although there's more of this story to write, this commenter likes where it's going so far.

The meddling manager’s reign came crumbling down, proving that no one is untouchable when tenants band together.

Sometimes the tables don’t turn – they flip entirely.

