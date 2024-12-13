A Mother Demanded Her Kids’ Pictures Be Taken After Closing Time, But The Photographer Stood Firm And Went Home On Time

Anyone who’s ever worked a customer service job knows that some people just think the world revolves around them.

When one entitled mother called in and threatened to make a hardworking parent stay late, she got a much-needed reality check.

Read on for the full story!

Entitled mother thought I should stay late because she was “on her way” 30 years ago, I was a photographer at a portrait studio in a major retail store. A portrait session could take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, depending on the subjects. I had a 7 and 8 year old at the time and my commute was an hour each way. Our hours were 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. I worked in a major town that drew a lot of its business from nearby rural communities. By near, I mean up to 30 minutes away.

So on one routine day, they get a call right before closing time.

One evening at 6:50 pm, I’m wrapping things up to close when I get a phone call and the following conversation ensued: Me: (expecting to be making an appointment) Portrait studio, how can I help you?

On the other line is a very determined mother.

Entitled Woman (EW): I just wanted to let you know we’re on our wait to get photos taken, I have two kids! Me: It’s 6:50…. your realize we close at 7:00?

She’s the type who thinks exceptions must be made for her.

EW: Yes… that’s why I’m calling so you know we’re coming, we only live In (and names a town 15 -20 minutes away), we’ll be there by 7:00.

The employee tries to set the record straight right off the bat.

Me: (Knowing they will never arrive by 7:00) I’m leaving at 7:00… that’s our closing time.

But she persists.

EW: That’s why I’m calling to make sure you wait for us, we’ll be there by seven. Me: I won’t be here.

The woman continues to plead.

EW: You don’t understand, the kids are dresses already, they have to get their pictures taken tonight!

But the will of this photographer is stronger than any demand.

Me: Yes, I do understand. What you don’t understand is we close at seven, and I’m leaving at seven, I have two kids myself and would like to see them before they go to bed. Would you like to make an appointment for later this week? Our last appointment is at 6:30. EW: Click.

And that’s the end of that!

What did Reddit think?

The entitled woman’s internal monologue must have sounded something like this.

The fact that the mother would even make such an unreasonable request is astounding.

This fellow photographer bets they would have kept the employee there all night!

Customers should remember: The employees are people too!

Just because the employee captures memories for a living doesn’t mean he should have to miss out on making some with his own family!

Patience is a virtue, dear customer!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.