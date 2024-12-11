A Secret Shopper Talked About Her Bad Experience At A Popeyes Restaurant. – ‘No one’s actually working.’

Do you know where you really get the straight dope from when it comes to restaurants?

From secret shoppers!

And you’re about to get an earful from a secret shopper named Kayla who took to TikTok to share her experience at a Popeye’s restaurant.

Kayla didn’t pull any punches and she told viewers, “This was a terrible experience. They did nothing right. There is so much to unpack right now, I don’t even know where to start.”

Kayla said it took an employee three minutes to give her the time of day and that they told her they’d have to check on a common item she ordered because they had run out of it the day before…and it was early in the day, so there was no excuse to be out of it.

Kayla said she was still waiting for her food fifteen minutes after placing her order and she was the only customer in the joint.

While Kayla waited for her food, she noticed that the soda machine was leaking, the tables in the dining area were dirty, and the bathroom was out of supplies.

Kayal said her meal wasn’t prepared well and it looked “unappetizing.”

She was given the wrong sauce by a worker and had to correct her before the employee went back to talking with her co-workers.

Kayla said, “In my opinion, everyone’s just playing. No one’s actually working.”

After she dove into her food, she said it was not good at all.

Kayla said, “Sorry, Popeyes, you failed.”

This was a total disaster…

