Snobby Girl Made Fun of His Shoes, But He Got The Last Laugh When She Jumped On The Trend Not Long After

I love it when I hear stories like this!

I’m talking about when people make fun of other folks about their fashion sense…and then they end up getting on board when that fashion becomes trendy.

You see it all the time!

And it happened here, too, folks!

Read on to get the whole story.

Those are the ugliest shoes I have ever seen. “Back in the mid 1980s I was in 7th grade and living in Boca Raton FL. Being how the city was at the time, we had a lot of rich kids in the school. I wasn’t one of them. My mom and dad divorced about two years prior and my mom was working two jobs to ensure my sister and I had everything we needed.

He found his tribe.

In 7th grade I really started to branch out with my friends and found myself frequently hanging out with a bunch of older high school kids, skating. I was a decent skater and rode the half pipe well, so I was encouraged to keep hanging out with them. As I did I developed the local skater style and when it was time to get new shoes for school I wanted some good old fashioned Converse Chuck Taylors, in bright red. Chucks and Vans were what all the skaters were wearing and my mom was overjoyed that for once the shoes I wanted were not $50+ but more around $20 at the time. I wore those bright red Chucks to school the very next day and in first period I walked in all proud of them. Of course the very popular pretty girl in the front row saw them and said to me as I passed her desk (very loudly so that everybody in the classroom heard) “those are the ugliest shoes I have ever seen”. Several kids started laughing and everybody was leaning, standing, and contorting to get a look. The guys I sat around saw them and looked at me like I was a freak. I spent the rest of the day red faced and embarrassed.

Huh, that’s odd…

A week goes by and between going to school and skating my Chucks were looking well worn in, and that was when I began to notice other kids wearing them. Green, blue, white, black, and every other color. I don’t know what changed, but within two weeks nearly every kid in school had Chucks on. I walked into first period one day, my bright red Chucks now worn and faded and popular pretty girl in the front row had on a brand new pair of bright purple Chucks.

Right back at ya!

I stopped by her desk, looked at her and then looked down at her chucks and said very loudly “those are the ugliest shoes I have ever seen” and snickered. Other kids were laughing and she looked at me and said “don’t be a jerk.” To which I replied “get your own style” to more laughs. I made my way to my desk and felt vindicated.

Funny how that works out…

And everyone loves Chuck Taylor’s!

