A Traveler Explained Why She Wasn’t Allowed On A Flight, But Her Husband Was? – ‘You win some, you lose some.’

Ouch…

This isn’t good!

A woman named Jaime posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she wasn’t allowed to get on a flight at an airport…but her husband was.

Jaime showed viewers a plane pulling away from a gate and said, “At the airport. Guess where my husband is? He’s on that flight. Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not? He got my birthday wrong.”

Ouch!

It sounds like Jaime’s husband really blew it when he booked her flight.

The caption to her video reads, “You win some, you lose some.”

Check out her video.

You win some you lose some

Jaime posted a follow-up video and said that after she missed her first flight due to her husband’s error, her second flight was delayed because of bad weather.

And the airlines lost her bags…

But there was good news in the end!

Jaime said her husband drove three hours to pick her up and take her back home.

Awwwwwwww…

Replying to @sierrakathleen

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked some questions.

And this person didn’t hold back.

He was outta there!

