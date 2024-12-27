December 27, 2024 at 4:48 am

A Walmart Shopper Got A Sweet $15 Deal On A $297 Blackstone Grill Prep Cart

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bolognajamessmith420

Why don’t I ever accidentally stumble across deals like this…?

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the absolutely sweet deal she got on a Blackstone grill prep cart at a Walmart store.

Source: TikTok

The woman showed viewers the totally insane she got at a Walmart store…

A Blackstone grill prep cart she bought for only $15 that was originally priced at $297.

Source: TikTok

That’s quite a find!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@bolognajamessmith420

#duet with @bologna James smith #walmart Some ppl really cant belive that I paid $15 each for the Blackstone ProSeries 28 inch Prep Cart 😊

♬ original sound – bologna James smith

And here’s how viewers reacted.

One viewer was surprised.

Source: TikTok

And he chimed in once again…

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker wants in on a sweet deal.

Source: TikTok

Nice score!

