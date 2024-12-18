A Walmart Worker Talked About How A Customer’s TV Shopping Experience Went Sideways

If you’re gonna buy a BIG item for your house, you should probably have a plan to get it home…

A Walmart worker named Derrick posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the interesting experience he had with a customer who bought an enormous TV from his store.

Derrick said, “I said this once and imma say it again: Why do these people be buying stuff and they can’t find a way to take it to the house?”

He said that he took a TV to the checkout area of Walmart for a customer and, after they checked out, he said he’d take the TV out to their car.

Derrick was surprised when the couple said that their car wasn’t big enough to fit the TV…and they asked him if they could keep it at the store….

Derrick told the people Walmart doesn’t hold items for customers, so he tried to put the TV in the car, but it wasn’t working.

The woman asked him, “So how am I gonna get my TV home?”

Derrick said, “At that point I was mad confused, cuz bruh, if youdon’t have a vehicle to carry the TV then why would you come and buy the TV in person and not have it delivered to your house in the first place?”

He added that the couple ended returning the TV.

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And one viewer has been there…

Didn’t think that one through, huh?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.