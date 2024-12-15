Adopted Child Has Always Been Treated Poorly By Her Parents, So She Gets The Cinderella Bug And Decides To Run Away From Home With Her Beau

Sometimes children end up taking care of their parents.

But in this story, an adopted daughter feels like she’s carrying way more than her fair share of the burden.

Let’s take a closer look…

AITA for screwing over my parents life and leaving their house I (19F) was adopted into my family when I was in middle school. My adoptive parents have always had a weird relationship with us. Most importantly my “mom.” She never called me or my other siblings her “real kids” and never treated us like it.

Mother-daughter stuff is complicated…

She favors the boys in our house a lot more than the girls, especially my youngest sibling. She has always called him her real kid and treats him like a spoiled brat. My other younger siblings got picked on and bullied by my parents and if I stood up for them, I’d get yelled at and punished. My mom especially liked to pick on me, about my looks, my intelligence, and my interests.

Especially when a mother plays favorites.

She caused a lot of damage to my self-esteem and continues to do so in my relationship. Growing up with them, they always wanted a big amount of control over me and always had to have a grasp on what I was wanting to do with my life. I was an outcast for not working in the family business and they bullied me relentlessly during that period. My dad made me quit my job. (After saying he was okay with it, he’s very unpredictable). They never allowed me to explore on my own and kept me tied down to their household. Anyways, my fiancé recently moved in with me at my parents’ house. Which I’ve come to realize was a big mistake.

Introducing your partner to your family is always tricky, but this is a whole other level.

I never should have brought him here and everything has become worse. My mom talks badly about my partner and then says the nicest things to his face. She put more responsibilities on me even though I have been taking care of dogs and her kids (she owns 11 dogs). She continues to belittle and refuses to help me get a job. (We don’t have a car yet since my partner just moved across the country). I’ve tried working with them and finding odd jobs but it’s impossible to be hired anywhere anymore. But recently I had told my parents about my recent engagement, explaining that it’s going to be a long one and that it’ll be a few years until we have a wedding. My mom then looked at my fiancé and asked him if he was sure about marrying me.

Ouch! What a slap in the figurative face.

In that moment, I realized how much my mom cared about me. She had emotionally damaged me for years and never tried to help me succeed. She only had kept me around and wanted me to stay in her house because I do everything. I am nothing but a housekeeper and dog sitter to her. I’m not a daughter to her.

They say family is more than blood, but maybe not in this case.

So in two weeks, I am packing everything up and leaving this house. I’m not telling anyone and I’m leaving very early in the morning. I will not stand for the disrespect and abuse anymore, and she will be screwed without me. They will have no one to watch the dogs while my mom works and my dad drinks until he passes out for the rest of their lives. They will have no one to help feed their kids. I know I’m leaving a mess behind me and I do feel a little guilty.

Is this her mess to clean up?

I don’t think I care anymore but I would like to hear if it’s normal to feel a little guilt. AITA?

Adoption can be a beautiful thing, but this daughter feels like the family outcast.

Is she wrong to run away from home?

Let’s see if the comments say yay or nay…

This commenter says run for it but maybe go it alone.

This person says go, but be smart.

Another commenter agrees, make a clean break.

Another user agrees, don’t be a maid.

This person’s verdict? Not guilty.

This reads like a classic Cinderella story.

Hopefully she and her prince live happily ever after.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.