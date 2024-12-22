Airline Passenger Reclined His Seat During The Entire Flight, So The Passenger Behind Him Dug His Knees Into The Back Of The Seat

It’s okay to lean your seat back on an airplane, but there are rules. For starters, try to be courteous of the person sitting behind you.

Even more importantly, obey safety rules like having your seat upright during takeoff and landing.

An airline passenger in today’s story seems to think he’s above the rules, and the passenger sitting behind him is determined not to let him get away with it.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Lean your seat back on a flight… pay the price For context, I lean my seat back on flights so I’m not saying not to do it at all. The problem that occurred was on take off. This guy had his seat back from the get go and the flight attendant came around and told him to put his seat up a couple times.

He didn’t keep his seat up.

Eventually the flight attendant helped him put it up. As soon as she left, he leaned his seat back again. Such a bad move.

He got revenge.

The whole entire flight (2 1/2 hours) I dug my knees into his seat… hard. I did it at different spots too. I know he could feel it because he kept adjusting and eventually gave a quick glance back but was too sissy to say anything.

It was worth it.

Did my knees and muscles hurt while doing it? Absolutely, but it was well worth it! As an added note, it’s a safety hazard to passengers to have your seat reclined during takeoff and landing.

Seriously, doesn’t everyone know you have to have your seat up during takeoff and landing?

