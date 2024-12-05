Appliance Repairman Shared How To Fix A Dryer With A $9 Part From Amazon. – ‘Save $200 on a technician.’

Appliance repair can get pricey in a hurry, there’s no doubt about that.

And that’s why TikTok accounts like this one are great for folks who don’t want to spend all their hard-earned cash on home improvement.

In this video, the Appliance Dudes showed viewers how they can save a lot of money with a cheap repair for dryers.

The man checked the thermal fuse first and said that this is a common problem that leads to dryer failure.

Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on repair services, people can buy a thermal fuse for only $9 on Amazon and do it themselves.

The man gave viewers a step-by-step guide in his video about how to make the fix and said, “Most of the issues we have with our appliances are caused by us.”

Good to know!

Check out the video.

The cheap and easy way!

