December 5, 2024 at 10:49 am

Appliance Repairman Shared How To Fix A Dryer With A $9 Part From Amazon. – ‘Save $200 on a technician.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@theappliancedudes

Appliance repair can get pricey in a hurry, there’s no doubt about that.

And that’s why TikTok accounts like this one are great for folks who don’t want to spend all their hard-earned cash on home improvement.

In this video, the Appliance Dudes showed viewers how they can save a lot of money with a cheap repair for dryers.

Source: TikTok

The man checked the thermal fuse first and said that this is a common problem that leads to dryer failure.

Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on repair services, people can buy a thermal fuse for only $9 on Amazon and do it themselves.

Source: TikTok

The man gave viewers a step-by-step guide in his video about how to make the fix and said, “Most of the issues we have with our appliances are caused by us.”

Good to know!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@theappliancedudes

Save $200 on an Appliance Tech #dryer #repair #appliances #tiktok #fyp #foryou #foryourpage

♬ original sound – theappliancedudes

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one person shared what they did.

Source: TikTok

The cheap and easy way!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter