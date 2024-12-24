Body Shop Employee Said She Doesn’t Like It When Customers Bring In Lists of Repairs They Want Done

I’d think bringing in a list of things wrong with a car to a mechanic would be helpful, but what do I know?

Apparently, I’m wrong!

A body shop worker posted a video and sounded off about customers who do what I just mentioned.

She told viewers, “Y’all want to know why working in the automotive industry is a thankless job? I am currently checking in a 2003 Lexus SC 430, and there is a Christmas list of **** to do for this car.”

The auto body worker continued, “Number one, repair both front and rear bumpers. Number two, change out all front and back light bulbs, supplied by the customer.”

She continued, “Three, buff headlights. Four, check alignment. Five, touch up paint of minor spots.”

The woman then added, “The part that kills me is this is the hot sheet customer. You will do all of these things on this list, and they will still give you a 6 out of 10.”

She has strong feelings about this!

