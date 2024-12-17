December 17, 2024 at 4:49 am

Canadian Reveals Why 2% Milk Is More Expensive Than Chocolate Milk In His Country, And People Are Laughing At The Absurdity

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@deank760

In Canada, we’re facing higher food prices, too. If you have milk with your tea or coffee, you’re going to pay a tidy sum.

TikToker @deank760 noticed that not only is milk pricier, but chocolate milk is more expensive.

His hilarious theory for “why milk is so expensive” will surprise you.

Source: TikTok/@deank760

He’s in a grocery store in Toronto, Canada and films his shot in the milk section.

In Canada, we have skim, 1%, 2% and homogenized milk. We also have chocolate milk.

“Here, $1.25” is the cost of a thin carton of chocolate milk.

Source: TikTok/@deank760

1L of 2% is $3.59.” Pricey, eh? (Get it? Because I’m Canadian? Sorry…)

Then comes the joke and it’s coming from left field.

Source: TikTok/@deank760

“The reason it’s so expensive is the cost of getting the chocolate out of the milk.”

But is it a joke? Maybe we Canadians are just bad at operations? Kidding.

We get our chocolate milk from brown cows. Obviously….

Watch the full clip.

@deank760

FYI costofmilk funny

♬ original sound – Dean K

Here is what people are saying.

I think a lot of people believe weird things about milk.

Source: TikTok/@deank760

There were other jokesters.

Source: TikTok/@deank760

Haha. But some people may believe this.

Source: TikTok/@deank760

It’s delicious! I put chocolate syrup in my coffee instead of chocolate milk.

Source: TikTok/@deank760

What are you getting at, David?

Source: TikTok/@deank760

If the milk bags confuse you, that’s how a lot of us get milk in Ontario, Canada.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter