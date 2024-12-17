Canadian Reveals Why 2% Milk Is More Expensive Than Chocolate Milk In His Country, And People Are Laughing At The Absurdity

In Canada, we’re facing higher food prices, too. If you have milk with your tea or coffee, you’re going to pay a tidy sum.

TikToker @deank760 noticed that not only is milk pricier, but chocolate milk is more expensive.

His hilarious theory for “why milk is so expensive” will surprise you.

He’s in a grocery store in Toronto, Canada and films his shot in the milk section.

In Canada, we have skim, 1%, 2% and homogenized milk. We also have chocolate milk.

“Here, $1.25” is the cost of a thin carton of chocolate milk.

1L of 2% is $3.59.” Pricey, eh? (Get it? Because I’m Canadian? Sorry…)

Then comes the joke and it’s coming from left field.

“The reason it’s so expensive is the cost of getting the chocolate out of the milk.”

But is it a joke? Maybe we Canadians are just bad at operations? Kidding.

We get our chocolate milk from brown cows. Obviously….

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

I think a lot of people believe weird things about milk.

There were other jokesters.

Haha. But some people may believe this.

It’s delicious! I put chocolate syrup in my coffee instead of chocolate milk.

What are you getting at, David?

If the milk bags confuse you, that’s how a lot of us get milk in Ontario, Canada.

