She’s Convinced That Her Friend’s Fiancé Is A Cheat, So She Brings A Pretty Friend To Their Engagement Party And The Fiancé Takes The Bait

It’s an age-old dilemma: what to do when you hate the person your friend is dating.

And, more importantly, what to do when they get engaged and you know it’s going to be a disaster.

Many people would wait on the sidelines, supporting their friend if they’re happy, but totally okay with dealing with the aftermath when disaster did inevitably strike.

For others, including the woman in this story, the engagement would be time to take matters into their own hands.

Read on to find out how this relationship drama panned out.

AITA for inviting someone to my friend’s engagement party, knowing it might cause drama? I am 23, have been friends with Jeanette (22) for 4 years now. She’s kind, funny, and has always been a supportive friend to me. However, I’ve never liked her fiancé, Jake (23). Jake and I have never gotten along, and I always felt like he wasn’t a good match for her. He’s the type to make rude jokes, flirt too openly, and has a horrible ego. Although I’ve tried to tell Jeanette gently that her finance was not the best, I didn’t have any concrete reasons he was bad, just my intuition so I kept most of my thoughts to myself for a while because Jeanette was so happy with him. I’d assumed they might break up eventually.

This is where the drama begins.

When they announced their engagement, I was happy for her, but deep down I felt like it was a mistake. Last weekend was their engagement party at their apartment, and I have to admit I went into it feeling petty. I invited a good friend of mine Clara, who Jake had once hit on before he and Jeanette got serious. I didn’t have a plan to “trap” him, but I wasn’t exactly being innocent either because I knew in my gut that Jake would do something. Neither Clara nor Jeanette was aware of this.

Jack fell into the trap.

Sure enough, Jake gravitated toward Clara almost immediately. Clara told me he’d been flirting heavily and even suggested they sneak off together. I told Clara it was up to her what to do and Clara decided to approach Jeanette directly and tell her everything. However, Clara told Jeanette at the party. Jeanette stayed calm and asked Clara to lead Jake to their bedroom, where she waited. Jake took the bait, and Jeanette caught him in the act and it was impossible for him to argue that he had pure intentions. It was a whole mess. Jeanette threw Jake out, and the party ended in tears and chaos.

Jeanette has no idea her friend set this all up.

Now, Jeanette is depressed and furious. As of now, she hasn’t suspected that I brought Clara to the party on purpose, as she’s dealing with the fallout. I haven’t had the guts to admit it. I feel awful for how it all unfolded, but I feel like Jeanette deserved to find out before she committed to him. That being said, I can’t deny that I went into the situation knowing it might blow up. AITA?

This woman may not have had totally pure intentions when she brought Clara to the party with her, but it was up to Jake to prove that he wasn’t who she thought he was.

Instead, his behavior proved what a piece of work he really was.

Let’s check out what the folks on Reddit had to say.

While they called her out on her behavior, this commenter thought that she did the right thing.

And this person urged the woman not to come clean – at least, not yet.

Because, as this person warned, the trap could be a costly one to have laid.

She probably should’ve just told her friend her suspicions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.