Customer Brings Valid Coupon To Hair Salon And Gets Rudely Rejected By The Stylist, So They Match His Attitude

Unfortunately, not every trip to the salon goes as planned.

What would you do if a stylist refused to honor a valid coupon with a dismissive attitude?

Would you speak to his manager?

Or would you give him the same attitude he gave you?

In the following story, one customer finds himself in this very situation, and his response is perfect.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

You can’t use that coupon! I have parent-teacher conferences coming up, and I’m due for a haircut. I decide to go to “Super Clips” and use one of their coupons to do so. The coupon was for a haircut for 10.99 USD, which was location-specific. I also had one for a free haircut through the app that I could use whenever. I decided not to show the coupon until the end. I got my hair cut and was expecting some small talk or something (which I actually dread), but this guy was super focused on a conversation he was having with his neighbor. No biggie. When I presented my coupon at the end, the guy literally threw the coupon back at me, saying, “Oh, we don’t take those ones at this location.”

Frustrated, he used a different coupon.

I started to argue that the location was specifically listed before I was saliv-errupted as he spit back (literally), “You can’t use that coupon, sweetie!” Not the good sweetie. I pulled out my phone, tapped the free coupon I had, and he rolled his eyes harder than my 8th graders as he scanned it. The funny thing was that I was paying with a twenty, so I was going to tip the difference, which would have been like seven or eight bucks. Instead, I threw him a five, and with the same energy he used to throw the coupon back to me.

Hopefully, this guy learned an important lesson that day.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about his response.

This person doesn’t think it was a win.

Here’s how this person would’ve handled it.

Great point.

Agree! He definitely didn’t deserve a tip.

The stylist was rude in every way.

Not only did he cross the line with the coupon, but not chatting with the client was terrible.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.