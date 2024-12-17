Delivery Driver Called Out Folks Who Live in Apartment Buildings. – ‘This is why I be ready to quit every day.’

Folks, let me offer you a word of advice: if you live in an apartment building, do everything you can to make your delivery driver’s life easier.

It’ll make things go more smoothly for everyone involved!

And the guy you’re about to hear from knows what I’m talking about…

He works as a delivery driver and he took to TikTok to sound off against some of the folks who has to bring packages to.

In the text overlay, he wrote, “This is why I be ready to quit every day.”

The man complained that some packages don’t belong together and he was annoyed that he had to walk up three flights of stairs and still couldn’t find the correct apartment for delivery.

The delivery driver also wasn’t happy that some customers don’t include a gate code for their apartment complexes in their orders.

And, to make things worse, some folks don’t answer their phones when he tries to get ahold of them to figure out where they live.

The man added that a lot of apartment complexes are laid out in a confusing way…

Well, this sounds frustrating!

Check out his video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer has been there.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one individual chimed in.

He’s OVER IT.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.