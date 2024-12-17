December 17, 2024 at 6:47 pm

Delivery Driver Called Out Folks Who Live in Apartment Buildings. – ‘This is why I be ready to quit every day.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@beenstarborn

Folks, let me offer you a word of advice: if you live in an apartment building, do everything you can to make your delivery driver’s life easier.

It’ll make things go more smoothly for everyone involved!

And the guy you’re about to hear from knows what I’m talking about…

He works as a delivery driver and he took to TikTok to sound off against some of the folks who has to bring packages to.

In the text overlay, he wrote, “This is why I be ready to quit every day.”

Source: TikTok

The man complained that some packages don’t belong together and he was annoyed that he had to walk up three flights of stairs and still couldn’t find the correct apartment for delivery.

The delivery driver also wasn’t happy that some customers don’t include a gate code for their apartment complexes in their orders.

Source: TikTok

And, to make things worse, some folks don’t answer their phones when he tries to get ahold of them to figure out where they live.

The man added that a lot of apartment complexes are laid out in a confusing way…

Well, this sounds frustrating!

Source: TikTok

Check out his video.

@beenstarborn

I hate being a delivery driver 😒 #2024 #fypage #contentcreator #fyp #delivery #deliverydriver

♬ original sound – StarBorn

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer has been there.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

He’s OVER IT.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter