Driver Revealed The State Of Her Brake Pads When A Mechanic Worked On Her Car. – ‘How were we braking?’

by Matthew Gilligan

This woman was barely hanging on and she didn’t even realize it!

Her name is Nessie and she posted a video on TikTok to show viewers the state of the brake pads after she brought her car in for repairs.

Nessie showed viewers what remained of her brake pad and said, “How were we braking?”

She added, “You see how thin this is? These are our brake pads.”

Nessie pointed out the state of her rotor and let’s just say that wasn’t pretty, either…

We’re glad she got it all fixed up!

Check out the video.

@nessie.shhhh

♬ original sound – nessie.shhh

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

She’s lucky she never got in a wreck!

