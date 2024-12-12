Entitled Hotel Guest Threatened To Leave A Bad Review, But The Front Desk Employee Kept Her Cool

Some hotel guests can be too entitled or just look for any tiny reason to complain.

This woman who works at the front desk of a hotel shares a story about a guest who complained twice about noise. Even though the front desk worker tried to resolve the issue, the guest still threatened to leave a bad review.

Read the full story below.

“It’s a shame. It’s a nice property, but I might have to leave a bad review…” I hate people who try to bully me into sucking up over things I have no control over. Ain’t gonna happen! I’m probably in the wrong industry, but that’s why I’ll never be management

This woman received two calls from a guest, complaining about the noise.

This woman called twice last night with noise complaints, telling me it sounds like people in the hallway. I send security up, and he confirms that the first time. Her neighbors were being pretty loud, and he tells them to keep it down.

Their security guy said it might just be the TV.

For the second time, he says it might have just been their noisy TV. Because they got really defensive that they weren’t doing anything. We also have a “3 strikes and you’re out policy,” so with another call, they would have been removed. I got the feeling this lady was being a little fussy, but I didn’t hear from her for the rest of the night… until she checked out 20 minutes ago.

The guest threatened to leave a bad review.

Here was the interaction: Me: Okay, you should be good to go. Her: Okay. Pretty noisy on the third floor last night, huh? Me: Oh yeah, I’m sorry about that. I sent my security guy up when you called, and it seemed to just be the neighbors. Her: Well, it’s a shame. The property is nice, but I might have to leave a bad review.

The guest also suggested kicking out the noisy guests.

Me: Yeah? Well, you know, there’s not much that can be done. Her: You can kick them out. That’s an option. Me: Yes, but we have to give them a chance. We can’t kick them out right away.

But she remained cool about it.

She’s now talking over me because I’m not crawling on my hands and knees and begging her not to leave a bad review. Her: Yes, okay. Well, it’s just a shame. I’ve been up for two hours already because of that. and now I’m going to the airport. Me: Hmm… Well, that’s just how it is sometimes.

It looks like she’s trying to get a discount or some form of freebie!

