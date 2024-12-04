Former CVS Employee Opened Up About Why He Didn’t Work There For Very Long. – ‘That’s two hours of your labor if you’re a CVS employee.’

You never know what it’s like to work at a certain business until you put in the time yourself OR you get inside info from someone who was employed there.

And today we’re going to get the straight dope about what it’s like to work for CVS from a TikTokker named Luke.

Luke said that when he started he was told that part of CVS’s mission is to make healthcare more accessible to everyday Americans.

He added, “I guess $30 for a bottle of Mucinex is accessible? That’s two hours of your labor if you’re a CVS employee.”

Luke continued, “And get this, CVS owns Aetna insurance company. And guess what you don’t get when you’re a part-time employee at CVS? Insurance.”

He added, “So how does that make healthcare accessible for me when I work for you?”

Luke’s just telling it like it is!

That doesn’t sound like a good working environment.

