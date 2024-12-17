Former Popeye’s Chicken Employee Gives Tips To Customers To Make Sure They’re Getting Their Money’s Worth. – ‘That means it’s expired.’

Popeye’s Chicken is a very popular restaurant chain. People love the food at Popeye’s, but are they getting their money’s worth?

TikToker @hername__long, real name, Shay is here to help with her “Five facts from an ex-employee.”

“I worked at Popeye’s for 10 years,” Shay begins. She has an assortment of Popeye’s items in front of her.

Then she goes into what those times on your side cartons mean.

“This one says 1:00. It’s 1:18. That means it’s expired.”

“They prep it at 11.” Good to know!

If your side has no number on it? “That means they made it at that very moment.” A fresh win!

The same goes for the apple pie.

“Make sure y’all do this survey!” she says, showing her receipt.

It’s a sweet deal: “You get two pieces and a biscuit.” when you purchase a large drink.

“The prices went up,” she adds.

Yeah… what prices haven’t gone up?!

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

Makes sense. Maybe that’s why they’re so popular.

That’s too bad. I wonder why they don’t have pork-free options.

Good question. My mom always insisted at McDonald’s that the fries be totally fresh and they were!

“Best before” is probably more accurate.

Don’t judge!

Now I’m hungry. I’ve never actually had Popeye’s!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.