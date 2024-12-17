Friends Ignore House Rules, So Host Cancels Their Invite To Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving should be about food, fun, and family—not sneaky smoke sessions in the host’s bedroom.

When guests can’t respect simple boundaries, sometimes you’ve got to make tough calls to protect your space.

Lines were crossed, patience ran out, and Friendsgiving plans went up in smoke—literally.

Check it out.

AITA for uninviting my friends to thanksgiving I had a family Thanksgiving dinner and a Friendsgiving. The family one was made last minute and I had the friends one planned for a while. My parents had the family one at my house because there’s more room to move around, so I was the host and I had told everyone to please go outside if they wanted to smoke. I have a weird family and I look at her as a sister and a friend so she was invited to both. Her and her boyfriend went to my master bedroom and was smoking in there and than spraying my perfume to cover up the smell of weed and the vaping.

Nothing says “family bonding” like hotboxing the host’s bedroom.

She later then was vaping in front of my in the kitchen I than asked her to please stop and to go outside if she wanted to smoke. I had texted her to please don’t smoke in the house and not to reek of the weed to the point it made me sick like it did for the Thanksgiving dinner. If she wanted to smoke outside and spray some perfume or cologne before coming back in would be okay. She said that I was pretty much telling her not to use her medication while being at my house and that I didn’t understand her feelings. I had told her I understand everyone has different ways of using and taking medication and that I just ask to smoke outside. She than said that the smell isn’t going to make my house dirty and I was overreacting.

Sounds like her “medication” comes with a side of entitlement.

I said that I feel like you’re not understanding where I’m coming from or understanding my feelings and it’s my house. She still kept arguing with me on this so I asked her to please don’t come to the Friendsgiving so am I wrong?

Reddit’s verdict?

A house with rules is still your house.

Most people, like this one, think the friend is much the AH.

This person thinks the rule is super reasonable, and friend can do her own thing if she wants to smoke that badly.

This person is mad about the extras that came with it.

Friendsgiving got canceled faster than the air freshener could work.

You have to respect the house rules!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.