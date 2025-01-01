Guy Is Desperate To Be Friends With His Neighbor And Over The Moon To Secure An Invite To His BBQ. But When His Girlfriend Asks About It, He’s Evasive And It Leads Her To Suspect Something Fishy.

When you’re joining a new social circle it can be uncomfortable at times – especially when you don’t know that particular group’s etiquette.

You don’t want to make a fool of yourself or inadvertently insult someone, lest you lose your chance with their friendship.

For the guy in this story, this awkwardness has become something of a problem.

He’s trying to make a friend of his neighbor and has succeeded in gaining an invite to his BBQ.

But the guy’s girlfriend is not too happy – read on to find out why.

AITA for purposely not wanting my girlfriend to be my plus one at my friend’s BBQ after mentioning it to her? I am 33 and moved to the area I live in ten years ago for work. I haven’t met many people outside of work, but I do have a pretty decent bond with my next-door neighbor, who I’ve known since I moved here. I’ve been to his house for a few parties and he’s been kind enough to let me borrow his car sometimes, but we aren’t best friends. I met a girl (27) this past March and we hit it off. We’ve been together for a while and I am not seeing anyone else. She has never met any of my friends, but I have met about eight or nine of her close friends a few times.

Things are about to get juicy!

My neighbor-friend invited me to his backyard BBQ this weekend, he and his long-term girlfriend are hosting. There’s always other couples there as well. When I told my girl, I said I hadn’t committed to it yet and asked what she was doing that day. She interpreted that as me extending the invite as my plus-one and said she would be excited to have that opportunity to meet my friends. I backtracked and told her I didn’t know if I could bring people. I said I wasn’t that close with him and didn’t want to overstep by asking to bring a plus-one. She got pretty upset and asked me how I knew he would mind if I wasn’t willing to ask. She said she was hurt and disappointed that I don’t want to bring her. I responded saying I feel the same way because she has an active social life and I don’t know many people. The whole thing got pretty weird after that and she didn’t say much else.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how this relationship continued to go downhill.

While it’s true I did complain in the past about not meeting any of her friends, I’ve only been out with them a few times, all girls. I know this is a large event with many other couples, but I want to focus on strengthening my friendship with the host and I don’t want to bring her until I’m fully comfortable around him. Even though he’s been my neighbor for the last ten years, part of me still feels like he invites me out of pity and sees me as “the neighbor that doesn’t know anyone.” My girl seems to be having a hard time understanding this and insisted that he wouldn’t have invited me if he didn’t consider me a friend. Regardless, I am not willing to ask him if she can come along. Yes, I plan to still go. I told her maybe we can meet up one-on-one afterwards, but we can play it by ear. She seems pretty distant and has been sending one-word texts today. AITA?

Maybe this guy thinks he’s doing the right thing, but to his girlfriend this has to feel pretty suspicious.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit thought about this one.

This person called out the guy’s nonsense.

While another Redditor pointed out that bringing her along may actually help him out.

Meanwhile, this person urged him to actually consider his girlfriend’s feelings.

With behavior like this, his girlfriend is going to think that he doesn’t want to be seen with her.

It’s no wonder she’s mad!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.