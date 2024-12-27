December 27, 2024 at 8:49 am

‘Guys, I was just robbed by Whole Foods.’ – This Customer Wasn’t Happy About Spending A Lot Of Money On A Tiny Meal From The Grocery Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Whole Foods or Whole Paycheck?

Yep, Whole Foods is pretty pricey, which is something a TikTokker named Josh found out recently.

Josh said, “Guys, I was just robbed by Whole Foods.”

He showed viewers the container he bought filled with items from the store’s hot bar.

Josh said, “Look at this. This tiny little thing of mashed potatoes. $15. I’m not even playing.”

Josh showed viewers that he paid $15.48 for his meal and said, “I’m gonna go broke for some mashed potatoes.”

He added, “Never again. Going to a restaurant next time.”

Check out the video.

@jaseafterdark

Never again. Going to a restaurant next time. #wholefoods #seattle

♬ original sound – JaseAfterDark

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Whole Foods definitely ain’t cheap!

