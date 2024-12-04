He Sent A Care Package To His Sick Friend, But Now Her Boyfriend Is Angry With Him Because He Think He Has Other Intentions

A lot of gifts come with baggage. not just for the recipient. The gift giver can get bad results from being nice.

Read on to see why the person in this story falls under the expression “No good deed goes unpunished.”

Check it out.

AITA for sending my friend a ‘Get Well Soon’ package? One of my really good friends posted on Facebook that she caught a really bad cold and has been holed up in her apartment for days. I felt bad.

So he did something really nice.

So I went to the store and bought some items to ship to her as a care package: Orange juice, cough drops, lemon ginger tea bags, and a DVD set of one of her favorite shows.

She DMed me to say thank you and that my care package really cheered her up.

But her boyfriend saw it differently.

That good feeling soured when her boyfriend called me up to accuse me of trying to upstage him. I told him that I was trying to be nice, but he started throwing all these wild accusations around and accused me of trying to get into her pants. I apologized for making him feel that way, and told him that my intentions were purely out of friendship. I’ve known my female friend for YEARS and have never tried anything on her. Also, I’m married. Getting into my friend’s pants was the ABSOLUTE last thing on my mind! AITA for stepping on her BF’s toes?

Here is what people are saying.

How would he acquire this new boyfriend?

This seems too cynical even for me.

Strategic and classy! I likes it.

Wise words. Toxic!

Right? It’s not hard to be kind to someone who is sick.

I hope her boyfriend catches her cold.

Or better yet, gets kicked out in the cold.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.