He Tells His Girlfriend He’s Not Going To Be Home The Day He Thought He Would Be Home, But It Turned Out He Was Lying To “Surprise” Her

Sometimes surprises are fun, but when someone lies to you and makes you feel disappointed only to later surprise you with good news, is it really a surprise?

After a month apart, a boyfriend’s “surprise” homecoming didn’t land the way he hoped.

Read on to see how the story plays out…

AITA for leaving the room after my bf “surprised” me? My (23f) bf (26M) had been away for almost a month and was supposed to return this morning from his trip, but told me that in the last minute he decided that he wanted to stay one more day at his sister’s (who he hadn’t seen in a while) place. I had been waiting excitedly for an entire month just to see him, made some decorations and wore his favourite clothes, ordered his favourite snacks etc., and was very disappointed and upset when he changed his plan last minute. He had no particular reason to want to stay one extra day, so that made me even more upset.

He promised that the wasn’t lying.

The thing is, he has surprised me in the past by showing up earlier than he was supposed to, so i asked him at least 5 times whether he’s lying to me because he wants to surprise me, because if he is, I would be really upset to be disappointed only to realise that it is not real and do not want to go through a set of negative emotions for no reason. He said he is being genuine and even sent me screenshot of the “cancelled” ticket. So, i let it go and took down the decor, changed, ate some of the snacks and cried myself to sleep.

Well, that wasn’t quite the peppy surprise.

But guess what happens? He shows up on the day (today morning) he was supposed to. I was obviously happy to see him but not as enthusiastic as I should have been.

She did not like this surprise.

He asked me why I was being somewhat dry and distant, so I explained that I had told him very clearly that I did not want to feel disappointed for no reason and him telling me intricate lies that made me feel really sad, only to show up anyways made me feel like he did not value my feelings. He got mad and said I was being unreasonable because “everyone likes surprises.” I told him that while usually I do too, this absolutely did not feel like a surprise, and left the room and went to my friend’s room.

Did she overreact?

I got a bunch of text messages from him saying I am being unreasonable and that I am overreacting. My friend also thinks that maybe I am being a bit unreasonable to leave him alone when I haven’t seen him in so long, so now I feel a little guilty for walking out; AITA?

Was leaving the room an overreaction, or was she justified in feeling upset after having her emotions toyed with?

Let’s see what the people of Reddit say…

This person says this kind of surprise is just rude.

This person says the lying is the biggest issue.

And this person says it comes down to respect.

Surprises are only sweet if they don’t leave a bitter aftertaste.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.