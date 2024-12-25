Her Boyfriend Insulted Her Dog, But Before She Could Break Up With Him Her Dog Took Care Of Business

Dogs are great, but not everyone is a dog person.

In today’s story, we learn just how smart dogs really are!

Seriously, don’t insult them or you might pay!

Let’s see all the details of how a dog gets revenge…

Dog got revenge on his own I’m not the one who acted but I love this story so much I had to share. Many years ago I was casually dating this guy I’ll call Tom. At the time I had a big black adopted dog that I think was mixed with Great Dane.

Tom insulted her dog.

Tom would come to my house and tell my dog that he didn’t like mixed breed dogs. I told him to leave my dog alone and he always said he was joking and didn’t mean it. I wasn’t really into this guy. So I didn’t think it would last much longer.

Her dog was acting “weird.”

One day he was over and told my dog he was ugly mixed breed. I told him that was enough. I was about to tell him I wasn’t interested in dating him further but I noticed my dog acting funny. He casually strolled over to his food bowl and inhaled it all. Then he drank his entire water bowl. He went to the backyard and proceeded to run around with zoomies for about 10 minutes.

OMG – I laughed out loud at what the dog did next!

I thought this was strange and so not like his behavior. Tom was sitting at my kitchen table and my dog comes in walks directly up to him and vomits all of his food and water on Tom’s lap. It was awesome.

What a way to break up with someone!

I looked at Tom and told him my dog and I have decided it was time for him to leave and not to come back. Best dog ever!! *Just to note, my dogs and I always come as a package. He had been known to have a dry sense of humor so I wasn’t sure in the beginning if he was really joking. But if I would have cut him loose sooner he would have never had had this awesome learning moment.

That relationship didn’t stand a chance!

