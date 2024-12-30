Her Horrible Neighbors Never Respected Her Property And Kept Leaving Their Stuff On Her Land. Now She’s Wondering If She Should Build A Tower On Her Property That Would Block The Neighbor’s View.

Neighbors can really be ruthless and entitled when it comes to property lines.

This lady didn’t luck out with her neighbors either.

Now she is conflicted about whether she should build on her property or not, because even though her neighbors have been rude, she wants to be considerate.

Check out what happened!

AITA for building on my property and blocking my neighbors water view? Would appreciate some level-headed feedback. I have lived here 16 years. We are on a nice marsh creek. I used to keep part of the waterfront area wooded but have always intended to build a bulkhead and use it.

She has had her limitations…

I am a single woman and it is expensive, so it has taken some time. I used to have a trail to run to a friends house back there and had chairs where I enjoyed the view. Got new neighbors and about 5 years ago they clear cut to my property line and started storing stuff on my property.

They were a nuisance!

I kept asking him to move their stuff off and saying I wanted to use my land but I he would ignore me and do whatever he wanted to. He had a land survey and proceeded to stabilize his waterfront land and part of mine because he thought he could steal it. His bad behavior kept escalating and I kept trying to just be nice so I wouldn’t have tension. He got aggressive and sort of threatening and let’s just say I finally popped my top. Cleared my land, got a survey and my property runs directly behind theirs on the water.

That’s INSANE!

There is more story about a fence but they did finally install one so he isn’t coming on my land in the middle of the night anymore. The area behind their house is a better view, plus it is my land I paid for. Both neighbors on either side have built tall viewing towers and I’m interested in doing the same, but it would really block their view.

She’s really confused…

These people have been really bad to me but will also likely live next door for years to come. WIBTA for building on my own property if it blocks their view? I could place it further away from their house to be courteous but not have as good a view, and block mine from my house. I feel sure they would not have the same courtesy. Anyway, I’m angry so I thought I would see what people with no attachment to the situation think.

Yikes! Those are some annoying neighbors!

It’s not that she wants to be courteous even though they sound difficult.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this lady doesn’t have bad intentions ,so he encourages her building whatever she wants to.

Exactly! This user knows that a permit is all this lady needs!

That’s right! This user simply urges this lady to utilize her property.

This user thinks this lady isn’t the problem.

This user doesn’t feel bad for the neighbors at all!

She has every right to build on her own property!

