Her Insensitive Family Pushed Her Too Hard After A Personal Loss, So She Decided To Not Invite Them To Her Christmas Celebration

Navigating family dynamics during the holidays can be tricky – especially after something as painful as losing a pregnancy.

When one woman chooses to adjust her guest list at her holiday gathering to avoid intrusive questions, she ends up causing even more drama.

Read on for the full story!

AITA – For not inviting my mom’s side of the family for Christmas? My husband (31M) and I (31F) recently lost a much-wanted pregnancy last month. The whole ordeal was traumatic and required emergency surgery where I lost our baby. I have since been recovering both emotionally and physically. The upcoming holidays are especially tough since we were planning on announcing around Christmas time.

She can’t exactly lean on her family for support.

Now, my parents are aware of my situation. My mom is a “tough love” type of parent and not emotionally supportive. She’s not the type to let me cry on her shoulder, hug me, and tell me everything will be okay. She’s more of a “life happens, move on” person, which is pretty much what she told me in the midst of my pregnancy loss.

Luckily, she has others she can depend on.

I’m still grieving my loss. I know I can’t rely on my mom for the emotional support I need, and that’s okay. I have my husband, I’m in therapy, and I have a few friends to rely on.

But here’s where things get tricky.

Now, every Christmas, we spend it with my mom’s side of the family. My husband and I despise going there because they have no boundaries and harass us with: “When are you having kids? Why aren’t you pregnant yet? You’re just getting older. Don’t you feel bad your parents aren’t grandparents yet?”

She just doesn’t have the strength to deal with it this year.

Given what we went through, I told my mom I didn’t want to celebrate with that side of the family. I’d rather have a small celebration with immediate family at my new house and avoid all the questions.

Of course, her mother couldn’t understand this.

My mom did not like that answer and said I need to “accept” what happened to me and pretty much get over it. I told her I’ve accepted it, but that doesn’t mean I want to be around people who question why I’m not pregnant yet. Now this is where I might be the AH. She said it wasn’t fair that I invited my dad’s sister but not her sister.

She had a very clear and logical reason for this.

My dad’s sister is incredibly understanding and has not questioned me about kids. I have a better relationship with her than my mom’s side of the family, who are all gossipers. I knew if they found out about my pregnancy loss, I would be the talk of the town. My mom has not talked to me since. AITA for not inviting my mom’s side of the family for Christmas?

Her mother should be the one supporting her, not the other way around!

What did Reddit think?

Being a “tough love” mom doesn’t mean she gets to totally neglect her daughter in a time of need.

This commenter offers a script, should her mother give her any trouble about her decision.

Her mom shouldn’t mind getting some tough love back, right?

Perhaps there are other ways to avoid seeing unwanted family.

Choosing her own well-being over tradition wasn’t easy, but she knew it needed to be done.

Protecting her peace was worth the fallout.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.