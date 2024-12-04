Her Old Friends Invited Her Out To Dinner And Then Expected Her To Pay, So She Asked Them To Venmo Her Their Share

Usually people with money are the ones who get the privileges, but there are some circumstances when that isn’t the case.

AITA for not covering the bill for my friends? 3 of my high school friends and I met up and got dinner after not seeing each other for a while. It wasn’t my idea, but I was invited and very excited since it had been a year since the four of us were all together.

The check came to the table (not split, we never discussed splitting the check and our waiter dropped it off in passing). They all kept making comments about how they’re in school/out of work, insinuating that I should be the one paying. Two of them are in college full time with work study jobs and the other is working full time but is currently between jobs. I work full-time, starting work as a night registered nurse in June. I was a little taken aback since no one said anything about me covering the bill in full (~$90 before tip). I told them that I would pay for my meal and cover the tip, but I wanted them to Venmo me the cost of what they ordered.

They seemed offended and kind of side-eyed me but they reluctantly agreed. They kept making comments about how I had “a big girl job,” that I could’ve paid the whole bill and be fine, and that I was being selfish for asking them to pay me back. I told them that it was rude of them to expect me to pay without suggesting it beforehand and that I didn’t think I was being selfish. This happened a couple weeks ago and they keep making jokes/remarks in our group chat about what happened. And I know that one of them is actually mad at me for what happened.

