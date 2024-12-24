He’s Allergic To Peanuts But His Dad Still Insists On Making A Peanut-Based Dish For Thanksgiving Since It’s A Family Tradition

If a family member is allergic to peanuts and you know that they’re allergic to peanuts, would you still make something that had peanuts in it for Thanksgiving?

In today’s story, a dad insists that they have to have a certain peanut-based dish at Thanksgiving, but there are multiple people who will be at dinner who are extremely allergic to peanuts.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for lashing out at my father when he refused to stop bringing food to Thanksgiving that several people in my family are severely allergic to? I (M22) and my partner (F21) are both very close to my mom’s side of the family, and she’s known all of the members of my family for years, all of which adore her. However, we have a traditional peanut-based dish that runs as a tradition in our family. I think it’s important to mention that me, my brothers, and my partner are all severely allergic to this dish, and have had run-ins with the emergency room in the past because of my father’s inability to properly handle the food. My mom and her family have agreed, for our safety, to stop bringing it.

His father isn’t taking the peanut allergy seriously.

However, over the past week, there’s been arguments between my family because my father has a ‘personal connection’ to the dish. He claims that me and my siblings/partner can just ‘avoid it’ when we eat. He’s gotten mad at us for asking him to respect the rest of our wishes to protect our safety, making jokes out of it: he went so far as to say we were ‘nuts’ on call and then hang up on us. This was yesterday. He still refuses to listen to any of us.

He doesn’t know how to make his dad understand that it’s not okay to make the peanut dish.

Eventually, I wasn’t able to control myself, and I went off about how he was putting my siblings’ and partner’s health in jeopardy, and that he could care more about their health. He just laughed at me, hanging up on me again. AITA for reacting this way, and if so, what can I do to talk this out with my father? This has been a problem over the past years, but he usually gives in after a few calls. This year, he seems adamant. What can I do?

You’d think a parent would go out of their way to make sure their family doesn’t end up in the emergency room on Thanksgiving.

Peanut allergies are no joke!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

He had a very good reason to be upset!

Maybe the dad shouldn’t come to Thanksgiving.

Here’s another vote for uninviting the dad.

Perhaps someone who is not allergic to peanuts could do this…

It’d be safer if the dad weren’t at Thanksgiving.

Dad needs to learn that his family’s safety is more important than a traditional food!

He is way out of pocket on this one.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.