High School Bully Makes A Girl Cry At The School Dance, So Her Boyfriend’s Brother And Best Friend Sneak Off To Get Revenge

School bullies are horrible, but it’s cool when bystanders stand up for the bully’s victims.

In today’s story, two high school students get revenge on a school bully during a school dance.

It’s kind of gross but very well deserved!

Let’s find out all the details…

One of the funniest things my brother ever did. Way back in the dark ages of 1989-90 I was a senior in high school. I was a huge nerd and as a senior I got my first girlfriend. We’re still married to each other.

He went to the school dance.

We were at a school dance either December or January. I know it was freaking COLD. I was hanging out with my girlfriend, her friends, and a few of my friends.

His brother and friend were up to something.

This other kid rolls up and says some stuff that makes my girl cry. My little brother and my best friend get a look on their faces and walk away. They come back a few minutes later and tell us they’ll be right back. They leave the dance. They come back in 10 minutes later stifling laughter.

They were so gross!

I finally get them to tell me what they did. They went out and covered all the kids car windows with something yellow and salty. 😉 It was cold enough it froze almost immediately.

This is an even grosser thought!

Later when the kid and his date went home they’d have to scrape the windows to see. I can’t imagine how bad he smelled once the yellow ice that got all over him had melted.

I can’t say I like that revenge, but the kid deserved it.

That’s cool that his friend and brother wanted to get revenge on behalf of his girlfriend/wife.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This grandparent is going to remember this story!

Here’s the perspective of a teacher…

This revenge story is even worse!

This reader recommends blueberries!

The best part is that the bully won’t know for sure who was responsible!

What goes around comes around and all that!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.