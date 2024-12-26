His Dad Was Shaming Him Because He Gained A Few Pounds, And Now His Mom Is Blaming Him For Ruining Thanksgiving By Standing Up For Himself

If one of your children came home for Thanksgiving and you noticed that they had put on a little weight, would you consider it appropriate to make jokes about their weight gain?

Hopefully not.

In today’s story, a man shares that he had gained a little weight, and he was pretty annoyed by his dad’s rude comments about the weight gain.

However, now he’s wondering if he’s the one responsible for “ruining Thanksgiving.”

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA For Ruining Thanksgiving Because of My Dad’s Comments? Hey everyone. I (26M) love my family. They’re my world to me, my everything, and I never turn down any opportunity to spend time with them. I always look forward to Thanksgiving because, who wouldn’t? I get to eat a bunch of delicious food with the people I love more than anything. But my dad (51M) has changed recently. He’s been pointing out weird stuff like how I’ve been gaining weight and look fatter. He even made a joke that I should be this year’s turkey.

His dad called his comments a “joke.”

Obviously I told him this wasn’t okay and it was making me really uncomfortable. I’m really self conscious about my weight and for him to poke fun at it makes me sad. My dad has always been supportive of me, saying he’d love me no matter what, but now he’s ridiculing me just because I’m a bit bigger. When I asked him to stop, he told me I was being ridiculous, coming at him for making a joke. I thought that I had explained it to him calmly, but he insisted I was being unreasonable. I even talked to my mom about it (49F) and she said not to take it so seriously.

He left and isn’t coming back for Thanksgiving.

We were preparing for the meal today when he laughed and told me “OP, this turkey looks almost as fat as you” and that’s when I just snapped. I told him I was sick of him treating me like this and that if this is what I had to deal with then I wasn’t going to eat Thanksgiving dinner with the family. I said I’m not comfortable with eating such a big dinner around them if my dad was constantly going to be pointing out my weight. My dad argued he just wanted to joke around and help me be as healthy as possible, and my mom told me not to overreact and ruin an important holiday for the family. I left after that, and I don’t plan on coming back for Thanksgiving, but I feel bad for ruining the holiday for them. Thanksgiving has always been important for our family, but I just couldn’t take the comments anymore. AITA?

His dad is being really rude, and his mom shouldn’t be defending her husband’s words as if they’re no big deal.

They are a big deal.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader is on their side.

His dad shouldn’t have ignored his boundaries.

This reader’s kids know what is okay to say and what is not okay to say more than his dad.

His dad is a bully.

Everyone thinks he might the right decision.

An insult is not a joke just because you say it’s a joke.

Jokes are supposed to be funny.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.