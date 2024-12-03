His Dad Was Late Picking Him Up From Work Because It Was Raining, But Instead Of Appreciating The Free Ride Home, He Was Mad He Had To Wait

If it’s not safe for someone to drive themselves, there are lots of other options of how to get from point A to point B.

Apps like Uber exist for this very purpose.

Plus, many cities have great public transportation options.

In today’s story, an adult man who lives with his parents relies on his dad to drive him to and from work.

This really bothers the man’s friend.

Let’s see why the friend is so annoyed…

Family friend got an attitude with his dad for being late in picking him up This post concerns a family friend who is a 24 year old man with a wife and son. He’s currently living in his parent’s basement with his wife and son. He works at an airport that’s 40+ minutes from home, and he does have a driver’s license. It is not safe for him to drive on his own as he has the tendency to fall asleep behind the wheel. From what I heard that caused him to get into an accident.

The friend’s dad drives him to work.

His dad, and my mom are good friends, and his dad tells my mom about stuff going on at home. Basically because it is unsafe for him to get behind the wheel, his dad drives him to and from work every day. Imagine a 40 minute drive, but add traffic – you’re looking at about an hour drive.

The friend got mad at his dad.

So basically one day it was raining, and his dad was late in picking him up due to the traffic. This dude literally catches a whole attitude with his father like “it’s raining and I had to wait!” His dad is a nice man so he didn’t really argue but he did vent to my mom about this as it’s probably frustrating for him doing his grown adult son a favor, and him still getting an attitude.

He is really bothered by his friend’s behavior.

As someone who has experienced people relying on me for rides, I was upset on his dad’s behalf. His dad is really not obligated to give his adult son rides to and from work as public transportation exists (there’s literally a metro line directly to the airport he works at), and apps like Uber and Lyft also exist. I understand it can be frustrating for a ride to come late, but if the person giving you a ride is doing you a favor, just suck it up. As for waiting in the rain, he could’ve waited inside as this is a huge international airport he works at. I’ll be honest, I don’t know if he offers his dad gas money, but if he doesn’t – that does make things much worse.

He thinks his friend is really lucky.

He’s lucky his dad is willing to give him a ride to and from work every day, as most people his age have parents who would refuse to do that since it’s not their obligation if their child is a grown adult. He’s also lucky his dad hasn’t told him to find his own transportation after he got an attitude with his dad over running late.

He wouldn’t be as nice as his friend’s dad.

I know this situation doesn’t directly affect me in anyway, but it’s just upsetting seeing this sort of ungratefulness and entitlement from a grown man who’s married with a child. And if I experienced the attitude he gave his dad from ANYONE who relied on me for a ride, I’d stop giving them rides as that is rude. Mad respect to his dad for the patience he has.

That dad literally goes out of his way for his son!

It’s too bad his son doesn’t seem to appreciate it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

