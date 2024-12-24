His Ex Wants To Go On Vacation For A Month, But That Would Mean He Would Have To Change His Work Schedule To Care For Their Son

Sometimes after a breakup you never want to see the other person again.

If you have a child with that person, though, you’ll have to deal with them forever.

AITA for refusing to change my work schedule to accommodate my kids’ moms 1 month vacation, working less hours to be able to take my son to daycare? My kids’ mother wants to go on a one month vacation to Morocco. She’s saying she’s giving me ample time to make necessary adjustments to my schedule for that to happen. We have been broken up for going on 3 years.

For this to happen I would have to ask my employer to work 10 hour shifts, come in later to have time to drop my son off to daycare, all for one month. I’ll be taking a hit each week by 8 hours by doing so, equalling out to 32 hours that month. I have to struggle for her to go on a vacation in other words.

Or the alternative is she takes my son with her, who’s only 4 years old. I don’t like the idea of just the 2 of them being in an unknown country alone and not knowing what’s going on with my son. AITA for refusing?

