His Family Forced Him To Bless Their Family Meal, So He Turned It Into a Hilariously Long Prayer To Ensure He’s Never Asked Again

Certain moments call for a memorable response that ensures history doesn’t repeat itself.

Now, imagine you’re sitting at a big holiday meal, your stomach growling, and a simple blessing turns into an endless ode to every ingredient on the table.

In today’s story, one dad made sure this would be his first and last time saying grace.

Here’s how it all went down.

Fine. I’ll do the blessing, then. In many families, when it is time to eat, everyone gathers for the food to be blessed. In these families, it is usually the same few people who always do the blessing. In my family, it is usually my grandmother. She does a normal blessing. A normal blessing is something along the line of: Dear Lord, thank you for this food. Bless the family gathered here today. Please let everyone drive home safely tonight. Please bless this food for our bodies’ nourishment and our bodies for your service. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen” It only takes a minute, and then everyone chows down.

They forced OP’s father to say the blessing.

However, at one big Christmas family (and extended family) meal, my grandmother had a cold and didn’t want to speak.

Everyone asked my father to say the blessing. He politely declined. They asked again. He said no. Gary, just say the blessing!!! Okay, fine, he said.

He made them regret forcing him to say the blessing.

In this moment he hatched his plan so this would be the last time he would be asked to say the blessing ever again. He began. “Dear Lord, Thank you for this delicious-looking food. Thank you for the hands that prepared it. Thank you to the farmers who grew this food. Thank you for the ham and its amazing honey glaze. Thank you for the bees that made the honey for the glaze. Thank you, Lord, for the green beans. Please bless the sweet potatoes, as well as their enticing pecan/brown sugar topping…”

He continued to bless everything we ate and drank, including the Coke and Diet Coke. He even blessed the ice in the drinks and the ham bone that flavored the collard greens.

Everyone was relieved they could finally eat.

During this blessing, everyone had to stare at the food and just wait, for it would be very rude to interrupt someone during a prayer. When my dad finally finished and said Amen, everyone sighed a breath of relief because it was over, and we could now eat. Everyone agreed that he would never be asked to bless the food again.

Wow! He definitely accomplished what he set out to do.

He won’t be doing that again!

