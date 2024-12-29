His Wife Asked Him To Water Her Plants While She’s Away On Vacation, But He Doesn’t Want To Water Them Because He Doesn’t Want To Support Her Gardening Hobby

Some people do not support their spouse’s hobbies. One example is the man in today’s story.

He thinks his wife isn’t gifted in gardening and is just killing her plants, but he also doesn’t want to help her with her hobby by watering the plants while she’s on vacation

Now, they’re leaving the decision about what to do up to Reddit.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for not watering my wife’s plants? I (42M) and my wife (41F) have been married for 3 years. My wife has many good qualities, but she is quite disorganised and more than a little lazy. She “loves” gardening, but I think it’s more that she likes the idea of gardening because she is terrible at it.

This man thinks his wife is lazy and can’t take care of her plants.

She is the Saddam Hussein of plants. She not only has a poor idea of how to garden (what plants need what kind of care, etc.), but mostly, because she is so lazy, her plants die from neglect. The amount of care needed to keep her plants alive is probably no more than 5 to 10 minutes a day, but she can’t even manage that.

They have different positions when it comes to her gardening.

Her position is that it makes her happy, and it doesn’t really affect me so what do I care. And my position is that it’s slightly psychopathic to claim to love plants but not put in even a very modest amount of effort to keep said plants alive. It doesn’t make sense to me.

They decided to compromise.

Our compromise on this is that we just agree to disagree. I turn a blind eye to her wanton plant torture/murder so long as I don’t have to participate. And she goes on happily throttling mother nature to death in the backyard.

However, his wife will go on a vacation and she wants him to look after her plants.

Our problem is that my wife is going on vacation for 3 weeks, and now wants me to water her plants. I can do this very easily (so could anyone), but I have a moral objection. I don’t want to be involved in her cottage industry of death. To me, I’ll be participating in keeping these tortured souls alive, maybe even giving them hope of a better life. Only to have it dashed when she returns in 3 weeks to resume her reign of terror.

His wife is calling him dramatic over his sentiments.

My wife is claiming I’m being dramatic (I am). But I don’t think I’m wrong, so we’ve decided to ask here and will abide by the crowd’s decision. AITA for not wanting to water her plants?

Should he water his wife’s plants while she’s gone? Let’s find out what Reddit decides is the right thing to do.

Save a few lives. Water the plants.

