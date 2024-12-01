His Wife Wanted Him To Stop Playing His Music On Their Road Trip, So He Tricked Her By Convincing Her To Let Him Play One More Song

Many drivers would agree that it’s fun to play their favorite music while driving, especially during long road trips.

It gets more complicated when there are passengers in the car who don’t have the same taste in music.

In today’s story, a man’s wife asks him to stop playing his music, sp he convinces her to let him play just 1 more song. And It’s a hilarious choice.

Read the full story below.

Just one more song I was driving home from my inlaws, and started to play my playlist. 2 songs in, and my wife says she is gonna turn it off. Wife: How can you like this music? It’s so loud and ugly. I’m gonna turn it off. Me: No, wait. Please, this is my music. Let me be.

His wife insists she’s going to turn off his music.

Wife: No, no, I’m turning it off. Me: No, no, no, no, wait! Wife: Ok, ok, but just one more song. Me: One? Wife: One. Me: Ok, pinky promise? Wife: Pinky promise (We pinky promise).

He picked his last song carefully…

Cue malicious compliance. And as we finish shaking the pinky promise, I smile internally. So, I skip to Through the Fire and Flames. This song is 7 minutes long.

His wife was really annoyed!

3 minutes in, I turn to see a confused look on her face. At 4 minutes starts the part with no lyrics, just guitars and drums. At this point, she looks annoyed, but we never back down on pinky promises, so she says nothing. And at the 6-minute mark when it looks like its going to end, BOOM lyrics come back!

He loved every minute of the song.

Wife: What the heck?!? Are you kidding me? How long is this song? Me: Don’t worry, honey. It’s almost over. Finally, after 7 minutes, the song ends. It’s the most satisfying 7 minutes of my life.

This happened again.

Oh, but it gets better. Next week, it was the same scenario. I put my music, and 2 songs in again, she complains. Wife: Again? I’m turning it off now. Me: Wait, wait, wait! Just one more song.

He tricked his wife again.

Wife: Hell, no! I ain’t falling for that one again. Me: Ok, ok, ok. Just let me hear the first part of the next song’s lyrics, and we change it, ok? Wife: (Probably thinking maybe 1 minute at most, then it’s over) Ok, just the first part. Me: Yeah, just the first part. (I stretch my hand for a pinky promise.) Pink promise? Wife: (Annoyed) Pinky promise.

The song didn’t have any lyrics.

And I, fully knowing what song comes next, can’t avoid grinning. Cliffs of Dover which is only 4 minutes long starts playing, but at no point are there any lyrics sung. 2 minutes in, I turn to see my wife with an evil grin. Wife: This one doesn’t have lyrics, does it? Me: Nope!

Haha! That was hilarious. It certainly sounds like this couple has different taste in music.

He surely knows how to annoy his wife on a road trip!

