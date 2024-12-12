His Wife Wants Her Family To Live In Their New House With Them, But He Never Agreed To That And Refuses To Make Any Space For Them

A good marriage involves a lot of compromise, and compromise requires communication.

In today’s story, a husband and wife are not seeing eye to eye on what they want to do with the land they own and the house they want to build on the land. They don’t seem to be good at compromising or communication.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling my wife that the house we are gonna build won’t have 5 extra rooms for her mom, her 3 brothers and her cousin? Was looking at house plans to submit to the town hall for approval for an acre we own out in Minnesota, 4 bedroom, one for wife and me one for each of our 2 kids and an extra room as a play room/game room. “Where’s my family staying?” She already promised them that they would move in with us, and she us now furious that “You only care about yourself. What about me?”

His wife wants to sell the land.

I told her that I didn’t agree to that from the start. Now she’s looking to sell the land from under me to prove a point, I guess. Info: The land is owned jointly by me and my wife. It was purchased using the life insurance payout we got for the death of our one year old girl in 2021. Between then and now, I got a manufacturing job with a federal government contractor.

Her family has no stake or rights to our land.

He suggested a compromise.

I got a call from the town’s registrar about the “ownership change inquiries” for the land. We actually own 2 parcels, and I offered her to sell one parcel to her siblings for market value, but she declined. The house will be paid by me.

His wife didn’t like his suggestion.

I told her if her family want, I can do an ADU, but they will pay market value for their rent, per room. So, about 900 each. She declined. My current course of action is to transfer my ownership of the land into a trust with my kids as primary owners with express instructions that only direct descendants of me may build and live on the property.

It seems like he’s trying to help out his wife’s family, but she isn’t being reasonable.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader prefers the idea of two houses.

This reader has a lot of questions.

This husband and wife need to learn to communicate with each other!

Marriage counseling would be a good idea.

The husband and wife need to agree before submitting plans to build anything!

